Hyderabad: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have excitedly unveiled a sneak peek of their wedding documentary, RiAlity, offering a window into their extraordinary journey of love. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who tied the knot last year, have shared a glimpse of interesting moments from their wedding. It was previously reported that they would share their wedding journey through a documentary called RiAlity, and now they've treated their fans with a teaser of the same.

On Monday, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha took to their respective Instagram accounts to drop the much-anticipated teaser for their wedding documentary titled RiAlity. Directed by Rahul Singh Datta, the teaser provides a unique perspective on their wedding and the subsequent days. Filled with heartwarming moments from their time together, the teaser takes viewers on an emotional roller coaster, showcasing the raw and genuine love they share. Ali captioned it with "RiAliTY ….. Coming Soon."

From Ali breaking into naagin dance to expressing fear of 'getting fed up with each other" by the end of wedding ceremonies and pulling off an elaborate event just when the 'social distancing' was still around, the RiAlity teaser fairly keeps things real.

The couple couldn't contain their excitement as they released the teaser. The documentary would be a blend of various emotions, including joy and excitement. According to reports, RiAlity is Richa and Ali's sincere effort to unveil the intricacies of their wedding experience, offering a candid portrayal of two individuals who came from humble beginnings.