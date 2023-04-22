REUNION ON THE CARDS FOR PRABHAS AND BAAHUBALI MAKERS

Hyderabad When released in 2015 Baahubail The Beginning changed the trajectory of Prabhas career while the sequel that followed two years later cemented his position as a panIndia star The actor has a slew of megabudgeted films in his kitty and is about to add another prestigious project to his line of upcoming filmsPrabhas has always spoken fondly about his collaboration with the makers of Baahubali Both the films directed by SS Rajamouli were bankrolled by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under their banner Arka Media Works The actor had earlier said that he is grateful for the opportunity to headline Baahubali films and the latest buzz hints that a reunion is on the cards for him and the makers of the blockbuster period drama Prabhas and Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni are reportedly in the talks for an upcoming film According to a webloid report Prabhas and the makers have zeroed down on a project The upcoming film is said to be featuring Prabhas in a different light than his earlier outings While nothing much is known about the storyline the makers will have to wait for Prabhas to complete his ongoing projects before they can commence work on the untitled film and lock the logistics READ Adipurush Goosebumps say fans as Prabhas releases Jai Shri Ram lyrical motion poster watch videoFor those who are speculating about Baahubali 3 in the works at Media Works the upcoming film is not the third installment in the Rajamoulidirected franchise While the possibility of Baahubali 3 can not be denied as the makers had earlier said that there is a scope for expansion but right now there is no effort being put in that directionMeanwhile Prabhas has Om Raut s Adipurush gearing up for release in June He also has Prashanth Neel directed actioner Salaar and Nag Ashwin s scifi drama Project K in the making Taking a break from the heavy lifting Prabhas will also be seen in the Maruthidirected horror comedy Raja Deluxe