REPORTS OF POOJA HEGDE RECEIVING DEATH THREATS IN DUBAI UNTRUE

Hyderabad: Actor Pooja Hegde's fans were left in shock on Wednesday as reports of her receiving death threats after an event in Dubai circulated widely on the internet. Speculation about the threats emerged following reports of a heated dispute during a club opening in Dubai went viral, leading to widespread concern among her admirers.

The initial uproar was sparked by Viral Bhayani, a prominent Bollywood paparazzo, who detailed the alleged threats on his official Instagram account, claiming the actor had now returned to India amidst the controversy. According to the statement shared by Viral Bhayani, Pooja Hegde encountered a heated argument while attending the club inauguration in Dubai, resulting in reported death threats against her.

However, a representative from Pooja's team refuted these claims when contacted by a webloid, asserting, "We are unaware of the origin of this false information. It is entirely baseless." As of now, Pooja has not issued an official statement regarding the matter. Meanwhile, Viral has also deleted the post from his social media handle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pooja was spotted departing Mumbai exuding casual elegance in a beige crop top paired with mom jeans, complemented by orange-rimmed sunglasses and a Dior box tote. Despite the alleged incident, she greeted the paparazzi warmly before hurrying away.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, released in April this year. Her next project is the upcoming action thriller film Deva with Shahid Kapoor, directed by Rosshan Andrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. The film is slated to release on October 11 next year.