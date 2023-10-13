RENOWNED FILM PRODUCER PV GANGADHARAN PASSES AWAY AT 80

Kozhikode (Kerala): Renowned Malayalam film producer, AICC member, and businessman PV Gangadharan passed away at the age of 80 at a private hospital here at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, family sources said. He was suffering from age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment for more than a week.

Gangadharan was the founder of Grihalakshmi Productions and produced more than 20 Malayalam films including Angadi, Ahimsa, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Ennu Swantham Janakikutty, Thooval Kottaram, Shantham, and Achuvinte Amma among others. Sujatha (1977) was his first movie and Janaki Jaane (2023) was his last production.

His cinematic contributions have been distinguished with national accolades including National Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards, and Filmfare Awards South, firmly etching his name in the annals of the industry.

His film Kanakkinavu won the Nargis Dutt Award for best feature film on National Integration in 1997. Shantham was selected as the best feature film in the National Film Awards 2000. And his films Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1986), Kanakkinavu (1997), Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal (1999) ), Achuvinte Amma (2005) and Notebook (2006) have won state awards.