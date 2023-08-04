REMEMBER MALAVIKA RAAJ YOUNG POO FROM K3G THE ACTOR SHARES DREAMY PROPOSAL PICTURES FROM TURKEY

Hyderabad: Malvika Raaj, the actor known for her role as the younger Pooja in the Bollywood blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, is set to take a momentous step in her life as she prepares to marry her long-time partner, Pranav Bagga. The couple's enduring love story has led them to make their relationship official with a romantic proposal that took place in the breathtaking skies of Turkey.

Pranav Bagga, a successful entrepreneur, and Malvika have been in a committed relationship for quite some time before deciding to embark on this beautiful journey of marriage together. Their engagement in Turkey, surrounded by the splendor of hot air balloons, undoubtedly added a magical touch to their special moment.

Excited to share the news with her followers, Malvika took to her Instagram account, posting a captivating picture of the proposal. Along with the picture, she penned a heartfelt caption expressing their joy and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Hailing from a film family, Malvika's parents, filmmaker Bobby Raaj and Reena Raaj, have supported her acting endeavors. Furthermore, her grandfather, Jagdish Raaj Khurana, holds a remarkable Guinness World Record for being the most typecast actor, having portrayed a police inspector in an incredible 144 films.

Essaying role of the younger version of Pooja played by Kareena Kapoor Khan In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, earned Malavika fame. The actor also appeared in 2021 released OTT release Squad which marked the debut of Danny Denzongpa's son, Rinzing Denzongpa.

As the news of her upcoming wedding spreads, well-wishers and fans are showering Malvika and Pranav with love and blessings. With their love story capturing hearts, the couple is now poised to soar to new heights, much like the hot air balloons that witnessed their enchanting proposal.

READ | Aaliyah Kashyap and fiance Shane Gregoire seal engagement pictures with a kiss