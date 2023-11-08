REMAKE THAT NO ONE ASKED FOR NETIZENS REACT AS MAKERS DROP MRS TEASER STARRING SANYA MALHOTRA IN THE LEAD

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming film Mrs, starring Sanya Malhotra, was unveiled on Wednesday, presenting an exquisite blend of emotions much like a meticulously prepared recipe. Mrs, the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, explores the complex relationship between Sanya Malhotra's character and gastronomy.

Centering around a newlywed woman played by Sanya Malhotra, the teaser delves into her relentless efforts to please her demanding husband, Nishant Dahiya, and her father-in-law, Kanwaljit Singh. However, no matter how hard she tries, her efforts always fall short. From complaints about lukewarm phulkas to lectures on the right way to prepare biryani, and even demands to "follow rules" each day is laden with household challenges. The teaser showcases her resilience in overcoming these obstacles, dismantling patriarchal norms, and forging her own path to happiness.

Sanya Malhotra took to social media to share the teaser, expressing her excitement about the film's ability to inspire and shed light on the various triumphs and tribulations faced by women worldwide. Soon after the teaser was dropped, netizens went to the comment section to share their views on the film. A social media user commented, "Remake that no one asked for, the original one was good enough and it's just released in 2021, there's no need to do a remake." Another wrote, "Bollywood back with another remake." A fan wrote, "Hope you will bang the theater."

Directed by Arati Kadav and presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, the film is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja. Fans can mark their calendars for its premiere event to be held on November 17 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The powerful narrative has also been selected under the Critics' Pick Competition category at the film festival.