Hyderabad: In the midst of recent sensationalized reports claiming a live-in relationship between screen icon Rekha and her manager Farzana, author Yasser Usman, who penned the biography Rekha: The Untold Story in 2016, has firmly dismissed these allegations.

Taking to social media, Usman addressed the matter, declaring the quotes pertaining to the purported relationship ascribed to his book to be completely fabricated and false, with no presence whatsoever within the pages of his work. "It's despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women," Usman expressed his frustration with the irresponsible reporting that has led to the spread of these baseless rumors.

In his statement, Yasser Usman clarified that the phrases "live-in relationship," "hermetic existence," or "the biography claiming the relationship is sexual" have never been utilized within the entire manuscript. He vehemently denied the existence of any content supporting such claims and emphasized that this misinformation has been perpetuated by poor journalism, resurfacing every few years.

The author also stated that if the erroneous quotes attributed to him or his book were not immediately rectified, he would not hesitate to take legal action against the publications responsible for spreading these misleading narratives.

The reports in question previously suggested that Yasser Usman's book asserted that Rekha's manager, Farzana, holds unparalleled access to the actor's personal life and that Rekha is heavily reliant on her. The biography alleged to claim that Farzana controls every aspect of Rekha's life, and the duo has had a close bond for over three decades. However, Usman's recent statement has refuted these claims outright.

Rekha, a timeless beauty and celebrated actor, is known for her enigmatic personality and remarkable performances on the silver screen. Her private life has often been the subject of intense scrutiny, especially after her short-lived marriage to Delhi-based industrialist and television manufacturer Mukesh Agarwal, who tragically passed away by suicide seven months after their wedding.

