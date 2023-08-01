Mumbai (Maharashtra): Popular designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a warm get-together at his residence in Mumbai. On Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a couple of group pictures from the gathering. In the post, veteran actor Rekha was seen posing with actors Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and one of their close friends.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love." Rekha, Parineeti, Manish and Khushi can be seen twinning in black outfits. The Khoobsurat actor looked stylish as she donned a black co-ord set, paired with a black and white striped headwrap, and accessorized her look with black round sunglasses.

Soon after the designer posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Eyes on Rekha ji,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “I love this new teen girl in town; Rekha.” Following Manish, Parineeti also shared a lovely picture on her Instagram Story. The picture featured Parineeti posing with the designer and the veteran actor. The Ishaqzaade actor can be seen hugging Rekha while Mannish stood close to them and grinned at the camera.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Story

Manish recently launched his new collection at a recent Couture show in Mumbai where actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turned showstopper for the ace designer. Rekha is known for stellar performances in Khubsoorat, Baseraa, Khoon Bhari Maang, Ek Hi Bhool, Jeevan Dhaara, and Agar Tum Na Hote. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in Umrao Jaan won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She last appeared on the big screen with the Deol family in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in which she was seen in a special appearance role. (With agency inputs)

