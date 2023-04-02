Hyderabad: Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Rekha posed for photos together at the NMACC event. At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai, Bollywood's veteran actor Rekha posed with actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aaradhya, and Bollywood legend Rekha were snapped together along with Manish Malhotra, who posted the pictures on his official Instagram account.

'The wonderful night @nmacc.india #indiainfashion celebration and with the beautiful and favourites #Rekhaji @aishwaryaraibachchan arb and the lovely #aaradhya,' he wrote along with the gorgeous photos. Rekha encircled Aaradhya Bachchan in the first image as she lay her face near her head. Aishwarya had her hand around celebrity stylist Manish Malhotra. They were all smiles in the photo taken on the second day of the launch of NMACC.

In a selfie taken by Manish, Rekha, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were seen smiling and posing. Rekha opted for a green saree and chunky jewellery for the occasion. Aaradhya was seen in a blue ethnic outfit, while Aishwarya wore a black and gold ensemble. Sharing the pictures, Manish Malhotra added the hashtags love, weaves, and classics.

The photos went viral in no time with fans flooding the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote: 'Rekha ji so beautiful lady forever.' Another fan commented: 'ALL my favourites.' 'All r looking superb,' wrote another. 'Wow beautiful,' commented another admirer.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan -1, a historical action drama directed by Mani Ratnam. The film featured a stellar cast that included Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Vikram. Ponniyin Selvan was released in theatres on September 30th of last year. Aishwarya will also appear in Ponniyin Selvan 2 later this year.

