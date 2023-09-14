Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rekha never fails to impress the audience with her fashionable yet timeless attire. On Wednesday, the iconic actor was spotted attending an award show in Mumbai, and she looked captivating enough in her stunning beige and golden suit-saree ensemble. Now, a video from the event that has gone viral on the internet in no time, which shows the veteran actor slapping a man in jest after posing with him.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the 68-year-old actor could be seen planting a playful slap on a man's cheek, directly after a paparazzi photo session. The man responded with a warm smile, clearly admiring the seasoned actor's friendly gesture. For the event, Rekha opted for a silk dhoti-style churidar, with a dupatta draped like a saree, designed by Manish Malhotra. She accentuated her look with matching white and golden heels, traditional jewelry, and makeup.

Soon after the video was dropped, netizens swarmed to the comment section to express their thoughts. A social media user commented, "Back story - He told her his name is Amitabh." Another user commented, "He is lucky. He got touched by her." One more commented, "She is such a sweetheart." A fan wrote, "Forever Legend." One more wrote, "She is gorgeous."

Rekha was earlier spotted at events with renowned Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra after the launch of his latest collection, featuring Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. On the movie front, Rekha's most recent significant on-screen appearance was in the 2014 film Super Nani. She also appeared in a special cameo in the Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol-starring film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

