Hyderabad: Film director S Shankar's upcoming Tamil film Indian 2 is currently in the works and has now got a new update. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin through the production companies Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian and features Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy/Indian.

On Saturday, Lyca Productions teased a new update of the film with a caption that read, "Received copy & processing... Stay connected for an update Tomorrow at 11 AM! (sic)." Earlier, on the occasion of Independence Day, the makers released a poster from the film unveiling Kamal Haasan's look. The poster shows the actor donning a Khakhi uniform and cap.

In Indian 2, the protagonist, an old freedom fighter turned vigilante takes a stand against corruption and criminal activities. Supporting roles in the film are portrayed by Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar.

The film's musical score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu. Editing duties are undertaken by A. Sreekar Prasad.

The idea for a sequel to the film Indian was initially planned by Shankar in May 2015. It was announced officially in late September 2017, with Dil Raju set to produce the film. However, the production rights were later transferred to Lyca Productions due to the high production budget. Principal photography for Indian 2 commenced in January 2019, with shooting locations spanning Chennai, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Gwalior. Unfortunately, the shooting was temporarily halted in February 2020, following an accident on set that resulted in the loss of several crew members' lives.