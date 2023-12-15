Hyderabad: The release of the highly anticipated film Salaar, featuring South superstar Prabhas in the lead role, has generated immense excitement among fans worldwide. A clear testament to his massive stardom was recently showcased when his devoted fans from Canada organised a captivating cinematic air salute to celebrate the Prashanth Neel-directed movie.

On Friday, production house Hombale Films took to its Instagram handle and shared a video accompanied by a caption that read, "A cinematic air salute to @actorprabhas by Canada Rebel Star Fans. #SalaarCeaseFire in cinemas worldwide from December 22nd!" The video showcased the fans of Prabhas from Canada's Toronto expertly orchestrating six helicopters to form the word 'SALAAR' in midair, creating a truly remarkable visual spectacle.

Salaar, with a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes, recently received an A certificate from the censor board. While the movie has been positioned as a violent action thriller, it is the underlying brotherly bond between the main characters that forms the heart of the storyline. Alongside Prabhas, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, among others with Vijay Kiragandur serving as the producer.

Expectations for Salaar are sky-high, especially considering it is Prashanth's next directorial venture after the immensely successful KGF, starring Yash. The film is set to storm the silver screens on December 22, competing directly with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office.