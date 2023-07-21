Hyderabad: Screen icon Kamal Haasan coming on board for Prabhas starrer Project K added oodles of star power to the already stellar ensemble put together by filmmaker Nag Ashwin. But the interesting facet of this casting coup is Kamal agreeing to play a negative role in the film which is now titled Kalki 2898 AD.

At the first glimpse and title reveal of Project K at San Deigo Comic Con (SDCC) on Friday, Kamal spoke about why he accepted the role in Ashwin's film. Shedding light on what intrigued him to play the antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal said: "The reason I accepted this film is because I come from analogous cinema. Without a negative, there's no positive. So, a negative role is an important role in a film."

Not only Kamla, Kalki 2898 AD also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. At the Project K panel at SDCC 2023, Big B joined the team virtually and heaped praise on Kamal. When Haasan credited the Indian audience for the energy that they bring to the cinema and how their love makes the stars, Bachchan chimed in saying, "Stop being so modest Kamal, you are much much greater than all of us."

Kamal Haasan also spoke about the days when he worked as assistant director on Big B starrer Sholay and said that Big B saying "nice things about my films is something I had never imagined." Big B and Kamal are coming together after almost four decades. The duo shared screen space in 1985 released Geraftaar.

Sharing his excitement about Kamal Haasan joining Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin had earlier said that "it's a huge honour to attempt to do something new" with the thespian and the team is "super excited and privileged that he agreed to come on board and complete our world." Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and will hit the big screens on January 12, 2024.

READ | Watch: Prabhas reveals interesting aspect of his character from Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD