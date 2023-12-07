READY TO DROP SIDHARTH ANAND REVEALS TEASER DATE OF HRITHIK ROSHAN DEEPIKA PADUKONE STARRER

Hyderabad: The makers of the aerial action thriller Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, have finally set a date for the release of the film's eagerly anticipated teaser. Siddharth Anand, the director, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the exciting news with fans. Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 with fresh pairing starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

After sharing the radiogram message, Siddharth captioned the post as: "Locked. Loaded. Ready to go. Tomorrow #FighterTeaser. Forever a fighter." The radiogram post captured a conversation between Squadron leaders Patty aka Hrithik Roshan and Minni aka Deepika Padukone, which contains an important message for the audience: the teaser's release date, which is December 8th at 11 AM.

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. The Siddharth Anand-directed film has been generating a lot of buzz since its announcement and the release of some posters. The teaser for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film will be dropped on Friday on social media.

Prior to this, Indian film director Sujoy Ghosh revealed on his X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had seen the film's teaser and gave a sneak peek into it, which increased the anticipation for Fighter. Fighter will be the first 3D film starring Hrithik Roshan. According to insiders, Siddharth Anand has mounted Fighter to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.

"It's an aerial action entertainer made for the big screen, and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline-pumping film. Fighter will be released in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day - January 25, 2024," a report read. "With Fighter, Siddharth wants to take things a step further, and the premium format, in addition to the usual 2D release, is a step in that direction. The background score and music have also been conditioned for the Atmos and IMAX formats, providing a comprehensive theatrical experience," it read further.