'Ready ho jao', says Salman Khan as Tiger 3 trailer release date inches closer, superstar looks intense as he knocks out enemies
Published: 26 minutes ago
Hyderabad: After treating fans with Katrina Kaif's action avatar from Tiger 3, the makers of the spy thriller unveiled Salman Khan's intense poster from the film. In the image which appears to be from one of the high-octane action sequences, Khan looks ready to take on the enemies.
Yash Raj Films, the banner behind Salman and Katrina starrer Tiger 3 unveiled a new poster from the upcoming movie. Khan also took to social media to share the latest promotional asset and urged his fans to get ready for the Tioger 3 trailer release. Salman's poster as Tiger was unveiled amidst mounting excitement surrounding the film's trailer.
Salman Khan took to Instagram to unveil the poster, which displays him on one knee, armed with a gun. He's attired in a jacket and black pants, along with his trademark checkered white and black scarf. He plays the role of Tiger, also known as Avinash Singh Rathore in the movie.
The trailer for Tiger 3 is set to debut on October 16, and Salman's caption only heightened the anticipation among fans. In his caption, the 57-year-old superstar wrote, "Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3TrailerReady ho jao! #5DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."
Salman's devoted followers are in for a delightful surprise, as he has dropped a fresh poster for his forthcoming film, Tiger 3. Just the day before, Salman had thrilled his fans by revealing a poster featuring Katrina as Zoya, a character who exuded stunning and fierce vibes, intensifying the anticipation for the film. After numerous requests from his fans for a solo poster of his own character in Tiger 3, Salman has now granted their wish. On Wednesday, he shared a new Tiger 3 poster that showcased him in a rugged and intense appearance.