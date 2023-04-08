Hyderabad: Telugu actor Ravi Teja is currently enjoying the success of his recent releases including Waltair Veerayya and Dhamaka, among others. With his blockbuster flicks, the actor has also garnered recognition in North India, and his fans want to watch him in a Bollywood movie. As per a report, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Hindi remake of Maanaadu.

The movie will reportedly be released in both Hindi and Telugu, and Ravi Teja will star as an antagonist in it. In addition, Varun Dhawan has also been approached to star in the movie. The original Maanaadu movie was a huge success in 2021 and received praise for its unique concept. The movie is about a man and a police officer getting trapped in a time loop on the day of the chief minister's public conference. Despite attempting to escape, they are both made to live the same day over and over again.

Maanaadu is written and helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie stars Silambarasan, S. J. Suryah, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the key roles while S. A. Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, Y. G. Mahendran, Karunakaran, and Anjena Kirti also played pivotal roles. On the professional front, Ravi Teja also appeared in Waltair Veerayya with Chiranjeevi. He also appeared in Dhamaka which is currently streaming on Netflix. On April 7, his movie Ravanasura was released in theatres. Along with him, the movie also featured Sushanth, Jayaram, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, Murali Sharma, and Pujita Ponnada.