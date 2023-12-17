RAVI TEJA ANNOUNCES MR BACHCHAN WITH HARISH SHANKAR AJAY DEVGN SAYS THIS IS GOING TO BE FIRE

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja delighted his fans by announcing his upcoming movie, Mr Bachchan, where he impeccably channels the aura of the legendary megastar from the 1970s-1980s era. Teaming up with director Harish Shankar, he took to social media to disclose the title and reveal a captivating poster of their new Telugu film.

In an exciting announcement on Sunday, Ravi Teja revealed the title of his next venture as Mr Bachchan, a tribute to his beloved megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Harish Shankar, the movie's tagline, "Naam Tho Suna Hoga (You must have heard the name)," adds an intriguing allure to the upcoming Telugu flick. Alongside Ravi Teja, the cast features Bhagyashri Borse, and the film is supported by People Media Factory, Panorama Studios, and T-Series.

Taking to his official social media platform, Ravi Teja shared the film's announcement with a post that read, "#MrBachchan Naam tho suna hoga. Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab @harish2you @peoplemediafcy @TSeries."

The makers also unveiled the initial glimpse of the movie, showcasing Ravi Teja on a scooter, donning shades and a hairstyle reminiscent of Bachchan's iconic look from the 1970s. The poster features a silhouette of the legendary actor's face and a bustling crowd gathered in front of Natraj cinema hall, offering a nostalgic backdrop.

Adding to the excitement, actor Ajay Devgn shared the film's poster, expressing, "This is going to be (fire emoji)." Director Shankar and Ravi Teja conveyed their gratitude to Devgn for the support. Shankar wrote, "Thank you So much Ajay Sir @ajaydevgn this is more than a surprise for us. What a great day to start a film with your wishes. Thanks a lot." Meanwhile, Ravi Teja also thanked Ajay for his kind gesture and wrote, "Thank you for the wishes, @ajaydevgn🤗 The team is RAIDing high to begin the journey :)) #MrBachchannn