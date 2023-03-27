Hyderabad: Ravi Kishan, an actor-turned-politician, revealed that he has also faced casting couch in the initial days of his career by a woman who is now a "big shot." He revealed that the woman, whom he did not want to name, offered him to have "coffee at night" with her. The actor made the shocking revelation when he was asked about casting couch during his recent appearance on the chat show 'Aap ki Adalat'.

'Yes, it has happened, and this is something that is prevalent in the industry. But I managed to get away. My father had told me that I should approach my work with honesty and that I should never take shortcuts. I knew I had talent', he quipped.

Ravi went on to say: 'I can't name her because she's now a big deal. 'Coffee peene raat me aayie,' she had said during my struggling days. I assumed that that was something people preferred during the day, so I took the signal and declined. Ravi Kishan made his debut in the 1992 Hindi film Pitambar and has since become a household name in Bollywood.

Ravi, a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri film industry, has also appeared in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada films. He was most recently seen in the Netflix online series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and hosted a singing reality show called 'Swarn Swar Bharat'. In Hindi, Ravi appeared in films such as Army, Phir Hera Pheri, Tere Naam, Luck, Agent Vinod, and Mukkabaaz. He was last seen in Love You Loktantra last year.