RAVEENA TANDON SAYS HER PAST RELATIONSHIPS ARE OPEN BOOK TO HER CHILDREN IF NOT TODAY TOMORROW THEY WILL READ ABOUT IT

Hyderabad: 90's diva Raveena Tandon, who has been married to Anil Thadani for nearly two decades, revealed that she hasn't kept her past relationships a secret from her children. The KGF star acknowledges that her personal life was already in the public eye due to her fame as a movie star before her marriage to Anil.

In a recent interview, Raveena emphasized her decision, to be honest with her daughters about her past, as she believes that the tabloid gossip from the 1990s, often characterized by "yellow journalism," may resurface in the future, potentially with even more sensationalized stories.

According to Raveena, her daughters have access to an open book regarding her past. She believes that it's better for them to hear the truth from her rather than encountering exaggerated or misleading accounts in the media. Raveena expressed her concern about the media climate in the '90s, where celebrities had little control over their narratives, as they were subject to the whims of editors and journalists who often prioritized sensationalism over truth.

"It’s an open book for them. If not today, tomorrow they will read about it somewhere and they might read something worse, because you know how the ’90s press was. It was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no scruples, no morals, no integrity." - Raveena Tandon

She recalled how film magazines of that era published scathing articles, resorting to sl*t shaming, body shaming, and name-calling. Raveena herself was subjected to derogatory labels like 'Amazonian,' 'thunder thighs,' 'Ms. Arrogant,' and 'Ms. High and Mighty.' The Mohra actor said that the film magazines of those days wrote the “worst articles” about her.

"They sl*t shamed, they body shamed, they called you names. There were pet names given to everyone and the more scandalous the story, the worse they would write. I’ve been called so many things, ‘Amazonian’ and ‘thunder thighs’, ‘Ms Arrogant’, ‘Ms High and Mighty’, so many." - Raveena Tandon