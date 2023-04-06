RAVEENA TANDON RECEIVES PADMA SHRI FROM PRESIDENT MURMU POSES WITH SS RAJAMOULI

New Delhi: Actor Raveena Tandon was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

Expressing her gratitude for being picked for the top honour, Tandon earlier said, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and my purpose -- cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema -- all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father."

Meanwhile, Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share a string of pictures from this memorable day which she captioned, "A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23." In the first few pictures, the KGF 2 actor could be seen posing with her family members at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In one of the pics, she could be seen posing with the 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli along with her kids and husband Anil Thadani. In the last two pictures, she could be seen receiving her Padma Shri award from President Murmu.

Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood with blockbusters such as Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Satta, Shool, and many more. She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the pan-India blockbuster KGF 2. On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in his kitty. (With agency inputs)