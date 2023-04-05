Hyderabad: The makers of Pushpa: The Rule unveiled Rashmika Mandanna's first look from the film to mark her 27th birthday. on Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers released Rashmika's first look poster from Pushpa 2. The actor will be reprising her role of Srivalli in the film but her look in the sequel is slightly different from Pushpa: The Rise.

On Tuesday, the makers of Pushpa 2 stormed the internet as they teased an update on the film on social media. Speculations about the same started doing rounds before fans concluded that the update hinted by Pushpa makers could be Rashmika's first look poster from the film as April 5 marks the actor's birthday.

As promised, Mythri Movie Makers have come up with an update on Pushpa 2 and as assumed it is a treat for fans of Rashmika. The actor impressed critics and audiences alike with her de-glam avatar and acting chops in Pushpa. Sukumar, the director of the film also managed to give a little arch to Rashmika's character in a film set against the sandalwood mafia and designed for the leading man to do all the heavy lifting.

Rashmika also has another movie coming up under the same banner. The actor will be seen alongside Nithin in an upcoming Telugu film bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Earlier in the day, Rashmika's look from the film which is tentatively titled #VNRTrio was released with a birthday wish for the actor. Helmed by Venky Kudumula, the film is said to be a quintessential entertainer.