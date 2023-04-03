Hyderabad: National crush Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in her first movie with a strong female lead. The poster for the film, which is billed as a lighthearted romantic fantasy drama, was released on social media on Monday. The film written and directed by debutant Shantharuban is titled Rainbow.

The male lead in this Tamil and Telugu bilingual will be played by Dev Mohan. The film's highlights will undoubtedly include the camera work by KM. Bhaskaran and the music composition by Justin Prabhakaran. Banglan, a production designer with numerous national awards, is in charge of the production design.

The movie had its official pooja ceremony today at Hyderabad's Annapurna Glass House. The inaugural event was attended by Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Amala Akkineni, Supriya, Venky Kudumula, and others. Amala Akkineni gave the lead actors Rashmika and Dev Mohan the first clap.

For the pooja ceremony, Mandana opted for a pink suit in which she looked adorable, while actor Dev Mohan kept things simple yet elegant in a traditional yellow kurta. Rashmika Mandana, who has won fans over with her performances in movies like Pushpa: The Rising, Varisu, Dear Comrade, and Farewell, will next be seen in Rainbow, where she'll be portraying a wacky character who, the film's producers claim, would provide for amusing entertainment for the audience.

The title poster released today seems rather intriguing. This is Dream Warrior Pictures' second Telugu production. The film will begin shooting on April 7, 2023, with SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu providing significant funding for the project.

