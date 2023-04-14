RASHMIKA MANDANNAS FAILED ATTEMPT AT POUTING IS STRAIGHT OUT KISSIE TO FANS

Hyderabad Actor Rashmika Mandanna constantly shows that her title National Crush of India is the one that fits her the best The actor s contagious smile has won us over with her social media posts and public appearances She is also an expert at sharing inspirational quotes and encouraging others She recently took to her social media account to share a poutface selfie and it is yet another proof that the actor will always be the country s crush Sharing the post on Instagram Rashmika wrote I dont know how to pout so a straight out kissie it is 😋❤️ In the picture the actor could be seen sporting a turquoise jacket a gold pendant and earrings with a nomakeup look As soon as she shared the post her fans flocked to the comment section and showered her with love and compliments A fan commented This will make everyone s day♥️♥️ Another commented National crush 🔥❤️🙌 One more fan commented People says moon is only one in space but people r wrong one moon also in land and u know who is she one and only u rashmikamandanna 🤧🙈😻✨ Also read Vijay Deverakonda skips wishing Rashmika Mandanna on her b day sparks breakup rumoursWhile few others noticed some hair on her face and marked her as having grown a beard A user wrote Beard aati he aapko yar dadi par baal he madam ke 😁 Another wrote Beard aa rahi h thodi thodi jaw k pass One more user wrote Rashmika ji shave kr liya kro dadhi dikh rhi hai 🙂🪒 On the work front Rashmika will next be seen with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the movie is set to be released on 11 August 2023 She also has the muchanticipated film Varisu alongside Thalapathy Vijay which is set for the world Television premiere on April 14 on the occasion of the Tamil new year