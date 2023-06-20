Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has finished filming for Animal and took to Instagram Stories to thank her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika informed that she has completed the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and has returned to Hyderabad. The actor reflecting on the shoot days that roughly stretched to 50 days, penned a heartfelt note praising co-star Ranbir Kapoor and other team members.

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up Animal shoot, pens note praising co-star Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Referring to Ranbir Kapoor's role in the film, she said his character is a bomb. "I believe I was nervous at first since he was #RanbirKapoor, but my gosh!! God has spent his time making him flawless, yeah. Brilliant actor, amazing human being, and everything else (check mark) Crazy, right? I adore it... but what a lovely human being he is. I only wish him the best in life and woahhhh... Wait! I have to say, this RK in Animal is a bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet," wrote Rashmika totally in awe of the Barfi actor.

She further wrote: "I am beyond thrilled for the team. Initially na.. the film came so suddenly to me, it was really surprising, but I was extremely extremely excited for Animal." The Sita Ramam actor further added: "I guess I've filmed for the film for around 50 days now, and now that it's gone, I'm feeling a great void. I have adored working with my guys to such an extent that they will always hold a special place in my heart. The entire crew is adorable, ya. Everyone I worked with on set is so professional and yet so friendly, and I kept telling them that I would have loved to work with them 1000 more times and still be delighted."

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will be released in theatres on August 11th. The first trailer, which showed a savage Ranbir on a murder rampage, was shared recently. While Nothing is known about his role in the film, however, leaked photographs from the shoot suggest he may be portraying a gangster and Rashmika may be his on-screen wife.

