RASHMIKA MANDANNA SPOTTED IN CASUAL TROLLED FOR HER AIRPORT LOOK

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who travels a lot due to her work commitments, was recently clicked at an airport in a casual look. Rashmika is fondly known as the national crush and she has time and again impressed audiences with her acting prowess. However, the actor was not spared from trolls online as the netizens have judged her fashion choices.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Rashmika could be seen smiling at the camera and waving at the shutterbugs before making her way out of the airport. For her journey, the Pushpa actor kept her looks casual with a white hoodie paired with blue ripped jeans and black slippers. The actor let her hair loose and opted for a no-makeup look. She also wore black sunglasses and carried a bag.

As soon as the video was dropped, social media users flocked to the comment section and started expressing their thoughts on her airport look. Some users mocked her dress sense and left mean comments about her. A user wrote, "Na jane kayse kayse ajib o gareeb fashion ata hai bhai." Another user wrote, "CHAPRI JEANS." Her fans, on the other hand, showered love and filled the comment section with red heart emojis.