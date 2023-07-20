Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is often clicked by paparazzi, was yet again papped at the Mumbai airport in her casual outfit. The national crush was seen in an ideal lazy day attire and it is completely steal-worthy as she looks cozy, attractive, and laid-back. The actor epitomized minimalist style with her look, serving as the ideal model for anyone who prefers to keep things simple and casual.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Rashmika looked cozy in a pair of cream-colored trousers and a white crop top. She completed the look with an oversized checkered shirt with a blue and red mixed-stripe pattern. She gave the outfit a relaxed touch by wearing no makeup and no accessories. The airport outfit exudes ease, and the white shoes are a nice complement. She carried a book in her hands and had her hair pulled back in a sloppy bun. Her overall airport look is enhanced by her cute smile.

As soon as the video was shared, social media users flocked to the comment section and filled it with compliments. A user commented, "OMG! I think she is the only actor who looks good (best) without makeup." Another commented, "Crush Love of every Indian." One more commented, "Drop dead gorgeous." A fan wrote, "Wow Rashmika beautiful."

Also read: Watch: Rashmika Mandanna gives thumbs up to rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand's film Baby

On the work front, Rashmika will soon be seen in the second part of Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she will be reprising her role as Srivalli. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The actor will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Hindi film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 1.