Hyderabad: National crush Rashmika Mandanna, who was seen in the Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, kickstarted the shoot for its sequel Pushpa: The Rule in June. Sharing a glimpse of Pushpa 2 shoot, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a sneak peek from the sets of the movie. Rashmika's fame skyrocketed after her Saami Saami song from Pushpa: The Rise went viral,

Taking to Instagram Story on Monday, Rashmika dropped a glimpse from the movie sets. Along with the picture she wrote, "#pushpa2" and attached a black heart emoji. The monochrome picture is an interior view of a sprawling bungalow.

Rashmika Mandanna shares sneak peek of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 shoot

Prior to this, Rashmika shared a couple of photos of attending her assistant Sai's wedding in Hyderabad. In one of the pictures posted on her Instagram handle, she can be seen posing with the newlywed couple. The Dear Comrade actor donned a stunning yellow cotton saree with minimal jewelry for the occasion.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "So it’s been almost 6-7 years since I’ve known Sai and his family and 2 days back he - who’s also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day.. It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it’s so nice to see all of them so happy. I tho still can’t believe he’s married now.. but it truly makes me super happy. Congratulations @saibabu2223 and Preethi.. god bless you with all my heart. I wish your lives are filled with happiness always."

Coming back to her movie, Rashmika will be reprising her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2. Directed by Sukumar, the action drama will hit the theatres next year. The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role, with Fahadh Faasil portraying the antagonist.

Also read: From action to pack up: Allu Arjun shares a peek inside the world of Pushpa 2 in Ramoji Film City