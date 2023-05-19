Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna has finally responded to Aishwarya Rajesh's 'misconstrued' remark on her role Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise. A day after Aishwarya released a statement to clarify her meaning when she made reference to Rashmika's character, Rashmika responded by saying that she totally understood what Aishwarya meant and that there was no need for her to provide an explanation.

Aishwarya, who recently spoke about Rashmika's role in Pushpa: The Rise, emphasised that she never intended to imply that she would do better than Rashmika in the role and that all she was saying was that the role would fit her. She said in a note that her statement had been misconstrued and that she had nothing but the utmost respect for Rashmika's work.

In her statement, Aishwarya wrote, "Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview on the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me (sic)."

She further wrote, "However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film (sic)."

Now, reacting to her statement, Rashmika wrote, "Hi love.. just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love (sic)."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in the Tamil coming-of-age thriller Farhana. She portrays the main character in the movie, and the plot revolves around her as she is compelled to work at a call centre since her family is having financial difficulties. The movie also features Jithan Ramesh, Aishwarya Dutta and Selvaraghavan in significant roles.