RASHMIKA MANDANNA OPENS UP ON FEUD WITH MANAGER THIS IS WHAT SHE HAS TO SAY

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandana and her manager have finally issued an official statement a few days after a report that surfaced online that said that the actor had fired her manager for defrauding her of Rs 80 lakh. Both Rashmika and her manager have declared their mutual decision to part ways. They clarified publicly that they have no ill will towards one another and denied the claims surrounding their separation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to professionalism and acknowledged their mutual decision to go forward on separate paths. "There's no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth," Rashmika and her manager announced late on Thursday.

Recently a report claimed that Rashmika's manager duped her of Rs 80 lakh. The report quoted a source citing that Rashmika's manager allegedly defrauded her of Rs 80 lakh. As per the source, Rashmika did not seem to want to make a scene over it. She, therefore, fired her manager to handle things on her own.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will next appear in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The movie is slated to hit theatres on August 11. Rashmika, who has extensively worked in Telugu and Kannada films, will next appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She made her debut in Bollywood in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film Goodbye and then appeared in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Animal will be her third Bollywood movie.