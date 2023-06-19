RASHMIKA MANDANNA FIRES LONG TIME MANAGER AFTER LATTER DUPES HER OF RS 80 LAKH

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who was most recently seen in the Hindi spy thriller Mission Majnu (2023), was allegedly duped out of Rs. 80 lakh by her long-time manager, who has since been dismissed. According to a recent report, Rashmika Mandanna fired her manager, who had been with her from the beginning of her career, after learning about the incident.

According to reports, the manager defrauded Rashmika of Rs 80 lakh. However, she is yet to respond or comment on the incident. "There has been considerable speculation that Rashmika was cheated out of Rs. 80 lakh by her manager. She didn't seem to want to make a big deal out of it. As a result, she dealt with it on her own by sacking her manager," a source revealed.

On the work front, the actor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The action drama is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. It will be released in theatres on August 11.

Rashmika also has Pushpa 2. She is currently working on Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the franchise. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the film, which is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

The second installment of Pushpa: The Rule will centre on the conflict between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist near the end of the previous installment. Pushpa, which was originally shot in Telugu, was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

It was Allu Arjun's first film to be released in five languages at the same time. Allu Arjun played a lorry driver turned sandalwood smuggler in the film. The film grossed more than Rs. 300 crore globally.

