RASHMIKA MANDANNA DEEPFAKE CONTROVERSY CENTRE SUMMONS SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS TO ADDRESS POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES OF AI

Hyderabad: The central government, in response to the growing concern over the manipulation of digital content following Rasmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video, has summoned social media giants to address the rampant issue of deepfakes. A source stated that Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and YouTube have been requested to attend a meeting and provide their perspectives on the matter. These platforms, being the primary channels responsible for amplifying such distorted content, are crucial to the discussion at hand.

The source further emphasized that the Ministry of Information and Technology, along with other relevant ministries, will thoroughly examine this matter. The government is deeply concerned about the escalating impact of deepfakes, especially considering the ongoing state elections and the upcoming national elections next year. The urgency to address the issue of deepfakes has been intensified due to the substantial controversy stirred up by the fake video of Mandanna, which quickly gained traction across various social media platforms.

According to the source, social media companies have already presented their perspectives on the matter, prompting the government to propose a discussion regarding these views, as well as the provisions outlined in the IT Act. Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000, stipulates penalties, including potential imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 lakh, for individuals found guilty of impersonation through the use of computer resources. The government has also requested social media intermediaries to exercise caution by adhering to due diligence, including compliance with regulations, privacy policies, user agreements, and informing users not to host any content that impersonates or falsely represents another individual.