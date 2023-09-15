RASHMIKA MANDANNA CALLS RANBIR KAPOOR MOST COMMITTED ACTOR HOPES FOR ACCESSIBILITY FOR OUTSIDERS

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is the latest entrant to a long list of southern beauties who rose to nationwide fame and ruled the screens for years. The actor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal while she is busy shooting for Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun in down South. In a magazine interview, Mandanna heaped praise on her Animal co-star Ranbir for his commitment to craft while she also anticipates the film industry turn more accessible for outsiders.

From entering filmdom with Kirik Party (2016) to emerging as a pan-India star, Rashmika has come a long way in a short span of time. Emphasising on her journey as a self-made actor, the actor also acknowledged the shift in filmmaking. "Nowadays, writers and filmmakers are writing and looking at meatier roles for women in the industry. Audiences today demand content-driven and character-oriented subjects, which is what is driving us towards the shift now. As a self-made actor, I hope we can continue to work on making the industry more accessible for outsiders," Rashmika said in the mag interview.

Rashmika Mandanna on Ranbir Kapoor:

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor, the 27-year-old actor said, the Brahmastra star is "one of the most committed actors I’ve ever worked with who makes the working environment so comfortable." The gangster drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga features Rashmika alongside Ranbir and will be hitting the big screens on December 1, 2023.

Rashmika on her early days in the industry:

Rashmika apparently had plans to return to her father’s business if her debut movie, Kirik Party tanked. Destiny, however, had other plans in store for the actors as the romantic comedy went on to become a successful venture at the box office. Talking about venturing into films, the actor said, "The experience was totally alien to what I had ever done. There was a lot I didn’t know about the industry back then, and maybe that’s why I could keep it real on screen because I didn’t know how to act." Mandanna also admitted that watching herself on screen for the first time felt "so surreal" and the feeling remains unchanged for her after having 18 releases in various languages.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films:

Animal and Pushpa 2 aside, Rashmika has a multilingual project tentatively titled D51 coming up with Dhanush. She also has an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film titled Rainbow in her kitty. Helmed by Shantharuban, the film also features Dev Mohan in the lead role.

