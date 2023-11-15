RANVEER SINGH SHARES MUSHY POST AS HE GETS KISS OF LOVE FROM WIFEY DEEPIKA PADUKONE ON 5TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marked their 5th wedding anniversary on Tuesday amid ongoing scrutiny from trolls stemming from their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Seemingly unfazed by the negativity, Ranveer shared an affectionate Instagram post as he and Deepika celebrate five years of togetherness.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share a post featuring a picture of the couple embracing in a foreign locale. Deepika, clad in a grey coat, plants a kiss on Ranveer's cheek as he sports an all-black ensemble. The caption, '5 years of infinity,' accompanies the image, prompting a flood of love from fans and friends from the film industry. From Manish Malhotra to Tovino Thomas, celebrities flooded Ranveer's comment section with red heart emojis.

The duo is reportedly celebrating their milestone in Europe, evident from earlier photos in Brussels where they engaged with fans and were spotted in a salon. Ranveer and Deepika's love story began on the set of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and they tied the knot in a grand yet private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018, blending Konkani and Sindhi traditions over two days.

Looking ahead, both actors have captivating individual projects, however, their on-screen reunion in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again has left fans excited. DeepVeer (as they are fondly called by fans) are set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, an exciting addition to his cop universe, with Deepika donning a police uniform for the first time. In the film which is set to hit screens in August 2024, Deepika will be essaying Shakti Shetty who according to Rohit is the "most brutal and violent officer" of his cop universe.