RANVEER SINGH SELLS TWO LUXURY APARTMENTS IN MUMBAI READ TO KNOW MORE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received decent success in the film industry in the past couple of years. Recently, the details and reported price of Ranveer Singh's recent sale of two luxury apartments in Mumbai have emerged following the hit of his most recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now let's delve into the specifics.

As per a report, Ranveer Singh has recently offloaded two lavish properties situated on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The combined value of these two apartments amounts to Rs 15.25 crore. These residences are located on the 43rd floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in Goregaon East, near the Oberoi Mall on the express highway.

Spanning over 1,324 square feet, the flats have six parking spaces. The report stated that the actor got a stamp duty of 45.75 lakh for each apartment, and interestingly, they were bought by an individual from the same residential area as the actor. The deal was finalized on November 6. It is worth noting that Ranveer had also purchased a quadruplex in Bandra West for 119 crore last year.

On the work front, Ranveer is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's action-packed movie, Singham Again. Furthermore, he will be portraying the titular role in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, a franchise formerly headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Filming for Don 3 is expected to commence in the coming year, with a slated release date in 2024. Additionally, the actor recently appeared alongside his wife Deepika Padukone on the eighth season of the popular talk show, Koffee with Karan.