Hyderabad: According to a 'Celebrity Brand Valuation' report by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become the most valued celebrity for endorsements. According to the eighth edition of the study themed 'Beyond the Mainstream', actor Ranveer Singh has surpassed Indian batter Virat Kohli to become the 'Most Valued Indian Celebrity in 2022.'

Cricketer Virat Kohli's questionable on-field performance in 2022 appears to have harmed his brand value in 2022. The right-hand batsman's entire brand value fell further to $176.9 million, down from Rs 1,535 crores ($185.7 million) in 2021 and Rs 1,965 crores ($237.7 million) in 2020. Virat Kohli's five-year reign at the top has come to an end for which credit goes to the Simmba star.

The study ranks India's most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values determined from their portfolios of brand endorsements and relative social media presence. The aggregate brand value of the top 25 celebrities is predicted to be $ 1.6 billion in 2022, a 29.1% rise from 2021. Kohli's brand worth has declined for two years in a row, particularly since he stepped down as captain of the men's cricket team.

He was valued at $237.7 million in 2020 and fell 21% to $185.7 million in 2021. Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt held their third and fourth spots on this year's list, with $153.6 million and $102.9 million, respectively, while Deepika Padukone went up a couple of rankings, from seventh to fifth, with $82.9 million.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are the only South Indian celebrities on the list, with brand values of $31.4 million and $25.3 million, respectively. Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra debuted at No. 23 with a brand worth of $26.5 million.

