Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who will next appear in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, was high on energy when he attended a party on Friday night in Mumbai. The actor went over to the DJ’s booth and started rapping to one of his hit songs Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy. The audience present at the party cheered in excitement after seeing his rocking performance and Ranveer replied to them with an "I love you!"

Recently, the Padmaavat actor rapped for the guests at the sangeet party of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. He was seen donning a casual multi-coloured shirt and paired it with yellow sunglasses.

Ranveer will next be seen with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in his upcoming film with Karan Johar. The actor described the movie as a 'quintessential' Karan Johar in an earlier interview saying, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a quintessential Karan Johar movie, it’s vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films – the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it’s all packed in there; every trope you’ve seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved – all there."

Ranveer last appeared in the critically acclaimed film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. Before this, he appeared in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, another abject disaster at the box office. Ranveer garnered a lot of praise for his performance in the 2021 movie 83 in which he portrayed the role of Kapil Dev, but since the movie was released during the pandemic, it did not do well at the box office.