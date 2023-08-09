Hyderabad: Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh is all set to step into the iconic role of Don for the highly anticipated third installment of filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's beloved action franchise, Don. The announcement was made by Excel Entertainment, the production banner co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and his close friend Ritesh Sidhwani. They took to their social media platforms to share an intriguing first-look video of Ranveer Singh as the titular character.

The Instagram post from Excel Entertainment read, "A new era begins. #Don3 @ranveersingh @faroutakhtar". This revelation marks a significant departure from the previous two films, where superstar Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the charismatic Don in Farhan's 2006 movie Don and its thrilling 2011 sequel Don 2, both of which also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The inception of this gripping franchise dates back to the acquisition of the rights to the 1978 film of the same name, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The original story was crafted by the esteemed writing duo, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

This exciting news about Ranveer Singh headlining Don 3 comes just a day after Farhan Akhtar officially announced the much-anticipated project. Farhan expressed his intention to carry the film series forward with a fresh perspective, placing his trust in an actor whose exceptional talent and versatility he has long admired. The film is slated for release sometime in 2025.

The forthcoming Don 3 will see a reunion between Farhan and Ranveer, who previously shared screen space in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. The third installment's story has been collaboratively penned by Farhan and the accomplished duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, renowned for their work on the acclaimed film Vikram Vedha. Adding to the film's allure, the musical brilliance of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, comprising Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa, will grace the project with their captivating tunes.

While Ranveer Singh is preparing to captivate audiences as Don, he is simultaneously engaged in another cinematic venture. He can be currently seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's creation, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he shares the screen with the talented Alia Bhatt.

