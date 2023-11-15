RANVEER SINGH DEEPIKA PADUKONE CELEBRATE 5TH MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY IN BRUSSELS FAN PHOTOS GO VIRAL

Hyderabad: Celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary, the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, affectionately known as DeepVeer, have taken a romantic escapade to Europe. Numerous images and videos have emerged on social media, showcasing Ranveer and Deepika posing with their adoring fans in Brussels, Europe.

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently commemorated their 5th year of marriage in Brussels, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. They continue to be an inspiration for couples everywhere. An exclusive glimpse into their anniversary getaway found its way online becoming a viral sensation on social media.

A dedicated fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their encounter with the couple in Brussels, capturing a candid moment of the pair engrossed in conversation while seated on an exquisite couch in a salon. Another viral snapshot captures Ranveer and Deepika beaming with happiness as they pose with their fans, wrapped snugly in warm attire.

Earlier on Tuesday, the couple delighted their fans by sharing a treasure trove of photos from their shooting days. The pictures were accompanied by a heartfelt caption, that read, “10 years of RamLeela – the film that profoundly impacted our lives... in more ways than one! ❤️” The carousel of images featured moments spent with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Priyanka Chopra, and glimpses from the filming of the memorable song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya.

Ranveer and Deepika sealed their love with a grand wedding ceremony on November 14, 2018, at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, after six years of courtship. Since then, they have consistently showered each other with adoration on various social media platforms. Their paths first crossed on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and their chemistry continued to spark in subsequent collaborations such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.