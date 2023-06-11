RANVEER SINGH AND ALIA BHATT IN BHANSALIS BAIJU BAWRA REPORTS RESURFACE

Hyderabad Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced the musical saga Baiju Bawra in 2019 Ever since then the film made headlines off and on Bhansali s most ambitious project is yet to take off as the team is said to be in the process of finalising the cast The buzz around SLB s Baiju Bawra gathered momentum yet again as several reports hinted that the filmmaker has roped in his frequent collaborator Ranveer Singh to essay the titular role while Alia Bhatt will be seen playing his love interestWhen announced in later 2019 Baiju Bawra was slated to hit the big screens on Diwali 2021 The film however got delayed due to the pandemic as Bhansali had to put the highbudget musical saga on the back burner to churn out Gangubai Kathiawadi which was mounted on a smaller scale compared to the period drama Things are seemingly moving forward for Baiju Bawra yet again as reports of the Gully Boy duo Ranveer and Alia coming on board for Baiju Bawra are going rife In 2020 too reports of Alia and Ranveer playing the lead in SLB s Baiju Bawra did rounds but nothing was announced officiallyREAD Sanjay Leela Bhansali Baiju Bawra my biggest challenge as composerThe upcoming film will mark SLB s first fullfledged musical as a composer SLB whose journey as a music composer kickstarted with the 2013 released Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela had earlier said that creating music for Baiju Bawra will be the biggest challenge ever I am not even thinking of the colossal music Naushad saab did in Baiju Bawra in 1952 It is impossible to scale those heights Bhansali had said in an earlier interview Touted as the revenge story of a maverick maestro Baiju Bawra will have nearly a dozen songs