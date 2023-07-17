Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is known for methodically getting into the skin of the characters that he brings to life onscreen. The actor seemingly did Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani no differently as he is still oozing Rocky Randhawa vibes in his latest Instagram Story, if anything to go by. Ranveer, who is awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, stormed social media with his shirtless picture channeling Rocky's extravagant swag.

On Monday, Ranveer took to Instagram Stories to treat his fans with a seductive picture. The actor is seen flexing his chiseled body in the bronze-tinted mirror selfie. Often referred to as Bollywood's livewire, Singh is seen donning a pair of denim which he left unbuttoned, and added funky shades to his look. Ranveer accessorised his look further with a golden bracelet and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Ranveer Singh aka Rocky Randhawa gets flirtatious in shirtless avatar

Sharing the picture, Singh wrote, "Hai bebz Rocky Randhawan this side" and added a dash of flirtiness to his post with kiss emoji. The actor also added Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka to jazz up the mood as he serves "#MONDAYMOTIVASHIUN" with the latest picture. Ranveer is certain to storm social media with his shirtless avatar.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. High on emotion and family values, KJo's relationship drama is all set to hit the big screens on July 28. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

