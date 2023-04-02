Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Sing was among the celebrities who set the stage on fire at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening gala on day 2 in Mumbai. The actor pulled off an impressive performance on his superhit songs. Several videos which are going viral on social media feature him dancing with Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan. In the latest video which has surfaced from the NMACC gala, Ranveer is seen grooving with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Ranveer gave a crackling performance at the NMACC gala where he danced on a medley of his chartbuster numbers. The actor was a livewire on stage as he grooved to Tattad Tattad, Malhari, and Apna Time Aayega. He enthralled the audience with the peppy dance number Aankh Marey from Simmba for which his leading lady from the film joined him on the stage.

Sara and Ranveer had the audience hooting as they aced Aankh Marey hook step together. While Ranveer was seen donning a black outfit, Sara looked stunning in a black and golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Sara's outfit for the NMACC gala also featured a matching floor-length jacket.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan steals show with Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra recreate Gallan Goodiyaan at NMACC

Meanwhile, the real action from inside the NMACC gala has stormed the internet. From SRK bringing the house down with Jhoome Jo Pathaan signature step to Varun lifting Gigi Hadid on stage and Priyanka dancing to the tunes of Gallan Goodiyaan with Ranveer, the Ambani gala was seemingly high on Bollywood as Pathaan himself came for the 'mehmaan nawazi.'