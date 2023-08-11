RANI MUKERJI SHARES EMOTIONAL MISCARRIAGE EXPERIENCE DURING PANDEMIC UNFORTUNATELY LOST MY BABY FIVE MONTHS INTO PREGNANCY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, recently opened up about a deeply intimate experience involving a miscarriage she endured five months into her pregnancy. This poignant revelation came to light during her appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, marking the first instance where she publicly discussed her miscarriage.

During the event, Rani disclosed that her miscarriage took place amidst the backdrop of the pandemic. Despite this challenging time, she made a conscious decision not to share her personal loss while promoting her latest film. She believed that discussing her private ordeal in the context of film promotion might be misconstrued as an attempt to draw attention to the movie.

"This could be the first time I am revealing this information because, in today's interconnected world, every aspect of one's life is often laid bare, sometimes as a promotional tactic for a movie. Therefore, during the movie's promotional period, I chose not to speak about my personal experience to avoid any misunderstanding." - Rani Mukerji

Rani, who is married to producer Aditya Chopra, proceeded to recount her journey and said that the unfortunate incident took place around the time the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Rani said that she conceived her second child toward the latter part of that year, but unfortunately, lost the baby after reaching the five-month mark of the pregnancy.

It was a mere ten days following her miscarriage that Rani received a phone call from producer Nikkhil Advani, who offered her a role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film revolves around a mother's battle to regain custody of her children who have been separated from her by authorities. Rani shared that while the loss of her child wasn't a prerequisite for connecting with the character's emotions, sometimes a movie resonates profoundly due to personal circumstances.

"After I lost my baby, Nikkhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly." - Rani Mukerji

Significantly, Rani mentioned that her director and producers remain unaware of her loss, and their reaction to her revelation during the interview would likely be one of astonishment. Rani Mukerji and her spouse, Aditya Chopra, are parents to an eight-year-old daughter named Adira.

