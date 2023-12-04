Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has taken the global box office by storm, firmly securing its place as the leading film worldwide. According to ComScore data, Animal soared to the No. 1 position with an impressive $42.1 million in global earnings. The gangster drama with father-son sentiment at its core was released across a staggering 38 territories.

Animal's success is seemingly not limited to India. In North America, Ranbir starrer claimed the seventh spot, amassing $6.1 million across 850 locations. However, it was in India where the movie truly dominated, opening at the No. 1 position and grossing a remarkable $28.8 million over the weekend.

Coming in closely behind Animal is Ridley Scott's Napoleon, which gathered $35.7 million globally, primarily from international markets, reaching a cumulative total of $137 million. Meanwhile, Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes secured third place, grossing $29.4 million globally.

Beyoncé's captivating concert film, Renaissance, generated $27.4 million in revenue, largely driven by North American viewership. Disney's Wish, a tale of dreams and aspirations, rounded off the top five with earnings of $26.2 million from 34 territories.

Adding to its triumphs, Animal achieved a significant milestone by claiming the top spot on Spotify's music charts in India. The film's album, featuring eight songs, debuted at number one in the Top Albums India category. T-Series Films, the production banner behind Animal, proudly announced this achievement through a social media post on Sunday.

The movie revolves around Ranbir Kapoor playing the son of India's wealthiest man, portrayed by Anil Kapoor, confronting an antagonist played by Bobby Deol, and features Rashmika Mandanna. Following the director's previous films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Animal continues to explore themes of toxic masculinity.