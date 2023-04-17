RANBIR KAPOOR WRAPS LONDON SCHEDULE FOR ANIMAL PICTURES WITH BOBBY DEOL GO VIRAL

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor took a short break to be his actor wife Alia Bhatt on their first wedding anniversary on April 14 The actor returned to work the next day and is said to have wrapped the London schedule for his upcoming film AnimalSeveral pictures of Ranbir from Animal sets are going viral on social media The actor is seen flaunting a fullgrown beard in the pictures from the London schedule Ranbir was reportedly shooting One of the viral pictures also features Ranbir with his costar from the film Bobby Deol The team helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be reportedly in Scotland and later will be canning a few important sequences in India The film which went on floors in April 2022 is in its last leg of making and the makes will soon be calling a wrap on it READ Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor s fullblown PDA moment goes viral watch videoRanbir and Bobby aside the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles Touted to be a complex relationship tale of fatherson Animal also fits into the crime thriller genre In the film Ranbir will be seen playing a role that is larger than life and alpha but with nuanceEarlier this year the makers dropped Ranbir s first look from the film The rugged and bloodied first look of Animal featured the 40yearold holding an axe while lighting a cigarette Jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep s brother Pranav Reddy Vanga Animal is scheduled to be unleashed on August 11 in southern languages as well as Hindi