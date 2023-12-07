RANBIR KAPOOR WAS CHECKING UP ON ME EVERY FIVE MINUTES TRIPTII DIMRI ON SHOOTING INTIMATE SCENES IN ANIMAL

Hyderabad: Actor Triptii Dimri's intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in the recently released film Animal has been drawing much attention. Recently, in an interview with a newswire, the actor opened up about the highly-discussed sequence with Ranbir. Triptii recounted how director Sandeep Reddy Vanga described the scene to her during the project's signing. Additionally, she mentioned that Ranbir and others constantly checked on her if she was okay during the shooting. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in major roles.

Triptii shared that while signing the film, Sandeep informed her that there would be a scene and he wanted to shoot it in a particular way, emphasizing its aesthetic appeal. He aimed to create a 'Beauty and the Beast-like imagery', leaving it to Triptii to decide whether she felt comfortable or not. Upon seeing the references, she realized the significance of the moment between the two characters, which put her at ease.

Triptii stressed the importance of being entirely genuine on set and leaving her own self aside to embody her character. She also mentioned that the environment on the film set mattered a lot to her stating that the way people around you make you feel, specifically whether they make you comfortable or not, significantly impacts the overall experience.

Triptii stated that everyone constantly asked if she was okay. She said that they ensured that a maximum of five people, including the director, the director of photography, and the actors themselves, were present during the scene. No one else was allowed on set, all monitors were turned off in order to adapt to her comfort level. Ranbir Kapoor even checked on her every five minutes, asking if she was okay and if she felt comfortable. Triptii expressed how these things truly matter, sharing that people are sensitive to these things.

Ahead of Animal's release on December 1, the Central Board of Film Certification suggested eight cuts to Sandeep Vanga Reddy's film, including one of the intimate scenes between the characters. As per the certificate, the close-up shots of Ranbir's Rannvijay Singh (aka Vijay) and Triptii's Zoya in an intimate sequence were removed. Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father in the film, with Rashmika paired opposite him. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, plays the antagonist in this action thriller.