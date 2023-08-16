RANBIR KAPOOR TAGGED AS MISOGYNIST HUSBAND AFTER ALIA BHATT REVEALS HE ASKS HER TO WIPE OFF HER LIPSTICK

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor invited trolls after a video of Alia Bhatt talking about him hit the internet. The video now doing the rounds on social media is being heavily criticised for the way Ranbir treats his wife Alia. Alia in the video claimed that Ranbir asks her to take off her lipstick because he prefers the natural colour of her lips.

Ranbir received harsh criticism on social media with netizens tagging him as a red flag and some comparing him to Shahid Kapoor's infamous character Kabir Singh. The video attracted comments calling out Ranbir for his misogynistic attitude. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "I can't believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her "bf/husband" tells her to rub it off."

Another one commented: "She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well she might think it's cute but it's not. Her husband doesn't like if her voice goes above certain decibel, her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she be wearing. Based on how she's narrating, it smells like misogyny."

From comparing him to Kanye to calling him toxic and a red flag, netizens didn't spare the Rocket Singh actor. In the comment thread, a social media user even declared Ranbir a 'misogynist husband' by saying: "great actress and successful woman like her being proud of her misogynist husband makes me wanna puke." However, the couple hasn't responded to the trolls till now.

Fr the unversed, the Udta Punjab actor, in a recent video, was demonstrating how she applies her lipstick when she revealed that how her husband Ranbir is not fond of lipstick on her. She said he asks her to "wipe it off" since he prefers her natural lip colour. This sparked a social media uproar, with people viciously trolling Ranbir for his remark.

