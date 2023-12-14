RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER ANIMAL SONG SATRANGA WAS MADE FOR ANOTHER FLICK COMPOSER SHREYAS PURANIK REVEALS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal, which hit the big screens on December 1, has generated significant buzz among viewers due to its thought-provoking storyline. Intriguingly, the movie's songs, such as Satranga, Hua Main, Papa Meri Jaan, and others, have garnered equal attention and acclaim.

In a surprising revelation, Shreyas Puranik, the music director of Satranga, recently disclosed that the song was originally intended for a different project and was meticulously crafted last year. They even went through a staggering 18 versions before settling on the final version. Shreyas also commended Arijit Singh for his exceptional contribution to the track.

During a recent chat with a social networking service, Shreyas discussed the creation of the song Satranga and revealed that it was initially composed for another project last year in September, but it was not utilised. He also mentioned that they experimented with 18 different versions of the song, each with its musical arrangement. But, the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted the original raw version, which made it into the movie.

Satranga is a heartfelt melody that showcases Arijit Singh's enchanting vocals. Undoubtedly, this song takes listeners on a captivating journey through the depths of love and romance. Shreyas, in an interview, lauded the singer and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate, despite not meeting during the recording process. He further revealed that they ultimately chose Arijit as the singer for the song because his voice resonated with them.