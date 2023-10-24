Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor stands as one of the most renowned and accomplished actors in the film industry. Following the success of his previous two flicks, Ranbir now prepares himself for the action-packed film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. In a recent video posted on Twitter (now called X), the actor discloses the sacrifices made and changes undertaken in order to fully embrace his role in the forthcoming movie.

In the video, the Bollywood heartthrob shares insights into the preparations made for Animal. He reveals that he shaved his head for the film's climactic scene, and now he is growing his hair back. Additionally, Ranbir discloses that in the absence of any ongoing commitments, he has been indulging in ample amounts of food, revelling in the freedom from dietary restrictions. He said, "Kyunki maine itne lifestyle change kar dia hai mera, smoking quit kar ke to...usme main wo or chocolates daba raha hoon."

Ranbir's previous on-screen appearance was in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film proved to be a resounding commercial success. Furthermore, it marked the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir's next project Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The movie also features a stellar cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

