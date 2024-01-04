Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor never fails to amaze his fans and audiences and is always on the lookout for new characters and exciting projects. On Wednesday, the actor took the internet by storm with his police avatar and picture with Singham fame director Rohit Shetty. In one of the viral pictures, Ranbir was seen sitting on a chair wearing a cop outfit.

His photos with filmmaker Rohit Shetty became viral as well. Ranbir was seen fist bumping with Rohit Shetty, the director of cop dramas including Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Fans went gaga over the photographs. They are now anticipating what Ranbir and Rohit Shetty have in store for them.

Ranbir Kapoor in police uniform

It appears that the two have worked together on an advertisement. However, no official announcement has been so far. Meanwhile, Ranbir is enjoying the success of his film Animal. It went on to become one of 2023's most successful films. The film, which was released on December 1, piqued the interest of many because of a post-credits sequence hinting at a sequel titled Animal Park, in which Ranbir might potentially play dual roles.

Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, is scheduled to make his digital debut with the online series Indian Police Force. His web series Indian Police Force will be available on Prime Video on January 19. Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi have been roped in for the series. The series, according to a release, is a tribute to the selfless dedication, unconditional commitment, and immense patriotism of Indian police officers around the country who put everything on the line in the line of duty to keep us secure.