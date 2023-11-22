Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the film's trailer is yet to debut, the teaser and released songs hint at Ranbir's character resembling Vanga's previous leading men Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Regarding his role, Ranbir had earlier described his character as an "alpha" male with shades of grey. Divulging more on his character, the actor recently revealed that it bears both similarities and differences to Vanga's earlier protagonists. He highlighted the script's uniqueness and intensity as the main draw for accepting the role, not solely influenced by Vanga's prior works.

The film, featuring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, is set for a theatrical release on December 1. In an interview with an international magazine, Ranbir addressed concerns about the portrayal of misogyny in Vanga's previous movies, expressing admiration for their impact but clarifying that his decision to join Animal was based on its script and the chance to collaborate with Vanga.

Ranbir believes Animal will offer a distinct cinematic experience. Acknowledging his character's resemblance to Vanga's previous protagonists, he noted the intricate layers and depth woven into his role, adding moments of vulnerability and internal conflict, making the character more relatable and humane. "Yes, my character in Animal does possess some of the traits typically associated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists. He is indeed tough and uncompromising in certain aspects. However, what sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character," said the actor.

Ranbir highlighted that while his character in Animal shares some traits with Vanga's earlier leads, there are unique distinctions that set him apart. "While he may exhibit strength and determination, there are also moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human... So, while my character in Animal shares some similarities with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous protagonists, there are also distinct differences that make him stand out in his own right," added the actor who is aiming to change his image of a romantic hero with Sandeep's film.

Initially slated for an August 11 release, the film's date was shifted to December 1 to avoid clashing with other major releases. Animal will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Animal will have a release clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur.